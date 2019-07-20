Milan Lucic waived no-movement clause after speaking to Jarome Iginla

Jarome Iginla and Milan Lucic became good friends while playing together in Boston. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Jarome Iginla continues to influence the Calgary Flames, even though he’s hung up his skates.

Iginla, who retired after the 2016-17 NHL season, spoke to Milan Lucic about the strong character of the Flames organization, which convinced the 31-year-old to waive his no-movement clause, facilitating a trade which sent James Neal to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both players were teammates for one season on the 2013-14 Boston Bruins, helping the club win the President’s Trophy before losing to the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the playoffs.

“I had a really good talk with Jarome,” Lucic said to George Johnson of the Flames’ official website. “He told me what a great hockey town Calgary is, how much the people are behind the Flames. It's a fan base that loves seeing effort. They obviously want to win but regardless they love the heart-and-soul guys, the guys who give their all, who don't compromise, which I like to think speaks to the way I play.

"Jarome and I got to know each other really well the year we played together in Boston. We were linemates, we shared a lot of stories, went out to dinner together a lot.”

Lucic also revealed that he spoke to Mike Cammalleri, Kris Versteeg, and Brian McGrattan before talking to Iginla, who convinced him to accept a trade.

"I like to think he knows me pretty well and that's why he took time out of his day to give me a call and help me with my decision. And he did help me make up my mind,” Lucic said of Iginla.

"I'm just grateful that I'm friends with one of the guys who I idolize most and that now I get to play for the team that he was most famous playing for."

Story continues

If Iginla’s conversation can help Lucic regain his form after a series of disappointing campaigns in Edmonton, we can add it to the lengthy list of accomplishments in his certain-to-be Hall of Fame career.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports