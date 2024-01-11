Jarod Neal resigns as Westview football coach after four seasons

Westview is looking for a new football coach.

Jarod Neal confirmed to The Jackson Sun on Wednesday that he resigned as Westview's football coach.

"It was a difficult choice, but it was a choice I had to make for the best interest of my family," Neal said.

Neal, a former quarterback for UT-Martin, was 37-14 in four seasons as the Chargers’ coach – including a 7-5 record in 2023. Neal led the Chargers to a 14-1 record in 2021 culminating in a state championship with current Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson leading the offense.

Neal, a Beech alumnus, was able to inform the Chargers of his decision to leave the program and said he, "Had a lot of great kids, had a lot of fun and I'm going to miss them. They know I love them and they can talk to me anytime."

As for what's next, Neal is still hoping to coach somewhere. He just doesn't know where.

"I'm still looking to be in coaching," Neal said. "Just in a different spot."

