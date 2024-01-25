Jarod Lucas, Nevada basketball's hot shooting takes down No. 23 Colorado State

RENO, Nev. — Beat up on the road.

Three road games in Mountain West play and three losses for the Colorado State men’s basketball team.

The No. 23/24 Rams once again were rebuffed away from home with a 77-64 loss at Nevada on Wednesday night.

The crowd of 9,029 serenaded CSU with “overrated” chants as the clock ticked down at Lawlor Events Center.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Nevada’s stars shined in nearly must-win

With 11:38 to go in the game a scorching Jarod Lucas pulled up from deep for a contested heat-check 3-pointer. If this was a video game the flame graphics would have launched on the screen as it hit nylon again.

That put Lucas at 10-12 shooting at the time as Nevada went up nine points (55-46). It felt like a bit of a dagger. CSU (15-4, 3-3 MW) did keep fighting back but the play was symbolic.

Lucas was a nightmare for CSU. He finished with 28 points (two off a career-high) on 10-14 shooting.

“I thought Lucas was tremendous. I thought we forced him into a lot of tough shots, too, that went in. (Kenan) Blackshear made some tough shots,” CSU coach Niko Medved said.

Blackshear scored 20 on 9-12 shooting. Those two combined for 62% of Nevada’s scoring and helped the team shoot 54% on the night.

This was nearly a must-win for the Wolf Pack (16-4, 3-3 MW). Nevada had already lost one home league game (to Boise State) and was coming off three defeats in a row. Not only was Nevada’s Mountain West hopes on the ropes, the NCAA Tournament resume was in dire need of a big win after a relatively week nonconference slate.

The two biggest stars played like it.

CSU’s, on the other hand, mostly struggled. Isaiah Stevens, Nique Clifford and Pat Cartier — CSU’s top three scorers — combined for 17 points on 8-29 (28%) shooting.

In a first half where CSU scored just 27 points, those three had just two between them.

CSU missed on most important plays

A lot went poorly for CSU. Cartier picked up two fouls inside the first 2 minutes and struggled all night. The stars didn’t shine.

CSU shot 39% from the field and just 26% from 3-point range.

Yet the Rams lingered in the game most the way.

Fourteen times in the second half a CSU score made it between a 5-and-7 point game. But every time the Rams needed a stop to push that closer or got a stop and needed a key bucket, Nevada made the vital play.

“We just needed to find a way to get a couple of stops and get a shot to go down and put the pressure on them. We just never were able to do that,” Medved said.

“Although we didn’t turn the ball over a ton, I thought we had a few key turnovers when that game is in the balance right there.”

Those 14 teams all signal points where one possession on each end of the floor going the other way could have swung the game toward CSU.

Yet that’s the difference. Nevada made those plays and CSU didn’t.

Road woes continue

It’s true that CSU has played three of the tougher road games in league play and have not had a “bad” resume loss, while also disappointing and concerning how those road games have gone.

The Rams have lost at Utah State, Boise State and Nevada. All are Mountain West contenders and in the NCAA Tournament hunt.

But in those games CSU has really struggled offensively.

The Rams are averaging 64.5 points in those three road games and CSU is 1-4 when held to 72 points or fewer.

Offensively the Rams were putrid in the first half, shooting 29% and scoring 27 points in the first 20 minutes. It dug a hole. CSU was better (37 points and 48% shooting) in the second half but the start proved costly.

The path to a Mountain West title has become very narrow. The gameplan to be in the mix is to win a 8-9 home games and 4-5 road. CSU can still do that, but the margin for error is basically gone.

None of the losses are “bad” as far as an NCAA Tournament is concerned, with all three league losses Quad 1 defeats on the road to upper tier teams. But, to win the league and grab a low-number seed in the NCAA Tournament there need to be some tough road wins.

As far as MW title hopes go Saturday’s game at Wyoming (2 p.m., Mountain West Network) is pretty darn close to a must-win for CSU.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

