Jarod Lucas half-court buzzer beater stuns Colorado State basketball with Nevada winner

Niko Medved was asked this week for a word to describe the fierce Mountain West this season.

“Unforgiving” he said.

Brutal. Cruel. Ruthless.

All those and more could play for the Colorado State men’s basketball team after Tuesday’s stunning 77-74 loss to Nevada at Moby Arena.

More than 7,000 fans were rocking after Isaiah Stevens had improbably tied the game for the Rams with 2.5 seconds left only for Nevada star Jarod Lucas to bank in a 3-pointer at the buzzer from behind the half-court line to secure a shocking win for the Wolf Pack.

“Tonight was a gut punch. There’s really no other way around it,” CSU coach Niko Medved said.

Even more unreal: Jarod Lucas banks in from half to win it for Nevada 77-74 at buzzer over Colorado State pic.twitter.com/nCx3kHwlje — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) February 28, 2024

The final 30 seconds of the game were full of bewilderment.

Nevada (23-6, 10-5 Mountain West) was playing without injured star Kenan Blackshear but still dominated early and built an 11-point lead by halftime. CSU (20-9, 8-8 MW) slowly chipped away at it through the second half.

It looked like it wasn’t going to be enough, though. The Rams lingered around the five-point deficit mark most the foul-filled second half and trailed by six (73-67) with 30 seconds to go.

Then the improbably happened. Lucas (a 91% free throw shooter) missed three of four from the line over two trips.

Stevens pounced for CSU, scoring one bucket to cut the lead down to two and then hitting a patented midrange jumper with 2.5 seconds left to tie it.

Nevada in-bounded to Lucas, who was going sideways near his own free throw line. He dribbled twice with Jalen Lake and Patrick Cartier near him but not in close contact before rising up for the shot.

“Obviously, you don’t want to foul in that situation. Lucas is a professional at jumping into you and you’re thinking he might try to get fouled on that, too,” Medved said.

“Maybe we could have pushed him down even more. I don’t know. I mean, he banked in a half-court shot.”

The shot atoned for the free throw misses and Lucas raced around both sides of the court celebrating to the hostile road crowd his game-winner.

It dropped CSU to its third loss in a row.

“Tough. Heartbreaking. Obviously, all these games matter, especially late February going into March you want to start playing your best basketball,” Stevens said. “It’s not even necessarily that we feel like we’re not playing well, we just got to connect all the dots and piece it all together.”

It was an odd, choppy and foul-filled game.

There were 34 fouls and 47 free throws in the final 20 minutes. For the game there were 55 fouls and 52 free throws. Nevada was 23-30 from the line and CSU was 18-22.

Lucas scored 23 points. Tre Coleman had 16, Hunter McIntosh (who started in place of Blackshear) had 14 and Daniel Foster had 13. CSU held Nevada to 29% shooting in the second half but gave up some key offensive rebounds and Nevada’s role players made important plays at key times.

Stevens scored 23 (to go with six assists) and Joel Scott had 15 but the Rams still weren’t fully firing on offense. CSU was 6-18 (33%) from 3-point range.

While it’s not a hugely damaging loss for NCAA Tournament metrics (it’s a Quad 2 loss) the three in a row has the Rams moving the wrong direction in potential seecind.

CSU has just two regular season games left: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at home against Wyoming on Senior Day and March 9 at Air Force.

The Rams may need to win both to avoid heading to Las Vegas for the Mountain West tournament on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

“This is a bottom-line business, right? You’re here to win. But I think it would be a mistake to say everything is broken. I don’t see that,” Medved said. “We played against three good teams, two on the road and we’re doing a lot of things well, so we’ve got to build on that. But there’s got to be an extra gear we’ve got to find here.”

It's the second time in a week for CSU to lose at the buzzer after New Mexico won with a shot at the rim a week ago.

Unforgiving, indeed.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Nevada basketball hits half-court buzzer beater to beat Colorado State