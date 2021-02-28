Jarod Lucas' career night leads Oregon State to win at Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon State (13-11, 9-9) improved to 0.500 in the Pac-12 with a gutsy 73-62 road victory over Stanford (14-11, 10-9) Saturday afternoon.

Stanford was without Pac-12 Player of the Year contender Oscar de Silva due to a lower extremity injury. He averages 18.8 points per game for the Cardinal while shooting 58%.

Jarod Lucas had one of his best games of the season, scoring a career-high 26 points including 2-3 from three-point range. He got fouled and made all three free-throws to give Oregon State an eight-point lead with 4:19 remaining in the game.

Lucas then hit a dagger pull-up three with 3:12 remaining to give the Beavers an eleven-point lead.

With the loss, Stanford was swept at home by the Oregon schools for the first time since 1985-86.

Here are the key takeaways.

The Good

It was all Oregon State in the second half.

After trailing 34-33 at halftime and tying the game at 40 apiece, the Beavers went on a 12-4 run to take a 52-44 lead with 9:40 left. Whenever the Cardinal worked to close that deficit, the Beavers responded with either a backbreaking three-pointer or a blocked shot to recapture the momentum.

Great Beavers defense.

Oregon State ran a 2-3 zone forcing the Cardinal to shoot contested jump shots and better yet, forced turnovers: 16 Stanford turnovers led to 20 Oregon State points. In the second half, Stanford shot just 40% from the floor and 30% from behind the three-point line.

Additionally, Roman Silva added nice positional defense inside the paint to go along with two blocked shots while anchoring the 2-3 zone.

The Bad

Ethan Thompson struggled.

Oregon State's best player scored 13 points but on 4-13 from the field, but Lucas picked up the slack to get Oregon State the win.

The Highlight

Jarod Lucas hit the dagger three-pointer to seal the game.

The Stat

Nine Beavers steals led to 16 Stanford turnovers.

The Quote

The Next Game

Oregon States hosts Utah on Wednesday, March 3rd at 4:00 p.m. PT.