Jarod Lucas' career night leads Oregon State to win at Stanford
Jarod Lucas' career night leads Oregon State to win at Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
Oregon State (13-11, 9-9) improved to 0.500 in the Pac-12 with a gutsy 73-62 road victory over Stanford (14-11, 10-9) Saturday afternoon.
Stanford was without Pac-12 Player of the Year contender Oscar de Silva due to a lower extremity injury. He averages 18.8 points per game for the Cardinal while shooting 58%.
Jarod Lucas had one of his best games of the season, scoring a career-high 26 points including 2-3 from three-point range. He got fouled and made all three free-throws to give Oregon State an eight-point lead with 4:19 remaining in the game.
Lucas then hit a dagger pull-up three with 3:12 remaining to give the Beavers an eleven-point lead.
[Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]
With the loss, Stanford was swept at home by the Oregon schools for the first time since 1985-86.
Here are the key takeaways.
The Good
It was all Oregon State in the second half.
After trailing 34-33 at halftime and tying the game at 40 apiece, the Beavers went on a 12-4 run to take a 52-44 lead with 9:40 left. Whenever the Cardinal worked to close that deficit, the Beavers responded with either a backbreaking three-pointer or a blocked shot to recapture the momentum.
Great Beavers defense.
Oregon State ran a 2-3 zone forcing the Cardinal to shoot contested jump shots and better yet, forced turnovers: 16 Stanford turnovers led to 20 Oregon State points. In the second half, Stanford shot just 40% from the floor and 30% from behind the three-point line.
Additionally, Roman Silva added nice positional defense inside the paint to go along with two blocked shots while anchoring the 2-3 zone.
The Bad
Ethan Thompson struggled.
Oregon State's best player scored 13 points but on 4-13 from the field, but Lucas picked up the slack to get Oregon State the win.
The Highlight
Jarod Lucas hit the dagger three-pointer to seal the game.
OHHHHH MYYYY JARODDDDDDD.
https://t.co/vCchJUjtqF pic.twitter.com/xMLLpW2EW3
— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) February 28, 2021
The Stat
Nine Beavers steals led to 16 Stanford turnovers.
The Quote
Quotes will be added after the post-game press conference
The Next Game
Oregon States hosts Utah on Wednesday, March 3rd at 4:00 p.m. PT.