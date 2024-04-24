Jarman finishes fourth in European all-around final

Jake Jarman won Great Britain's first world vault title in 2023 [Getty Images]

Jake Jarman finished fourth in the men's all-around final at the European Gymnastics Championships in Rimini, Italy.

Jarman, a world champion on vault in 2023, made a mistake on the parallel bars which dented his medal hopes.

Marios Georgiou of Cyprus was crowned champion ahead of Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine and Italy's Yumin Abbadini.

"I don’t feel too down about it," said Jarman, who won all-around bronze in last year's championships.

"To be so close to the top three, of course it is annoying - but it is really encouraging to still get close even with a major mistake."

The all-around event also acts as qualifying rounds for the apparatus finals on Friday and Saturday, as well as Sunday's team final.

Great Britain qualified in second for the team final with a score of 251.028.

Jarman will have more medal opportunities in the floor and vault finals, where he will be joined by Luke Whitehouse, while Courtney Tulloch qualified for Friday's rings final.

James Hall will also compete in the parallel bars final.