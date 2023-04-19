Jarlinson Pantano makes surprise return to racing after four-year doping ban

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 06: Jarlinson Pantano Gomez of Colombia is seen prior to the Men's Road Race on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Fort Copacabana on August 6, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Colombian Jarlinson Pantano has made a surprise return to racing after completing a four-year ban for doping with EPO.

Pantano has been confirmed as part of the small EPM-Scott squad in Colombia.

After receiving the ban, the 34-year-old climber, a former Tour de France and Tour de Suisse stage winner said he would retire.

But shortly after the ban was completed, Pantano has had a change of heart and announced he will be racing again.

Read more

Jarlinson Pantano banned for four years after EPO positive



Tour de France: Pantano gives Colombian crowds something to shout about



11 breakthrough riders from the 2016 season

Pantano started his career on home soil in the Colombia es Pasión squad in 2011, before switching to the now-defunct IAM Cycling team in Switzerland and then heading onto Trek-Segafredo prior to his positive test.

Apart from riding all three Grand Tours, he won four races in his career, three at WorldTour level, including a Tour de France stage in Culoz in the Jura mountains. His final victory was a Pyrenean stage in the Volta a Catalunya in 2018.

“I am very pleased to be part of this family,” Pantano said in an interview posted on EPM’s Twitter feed.

“I’m joining this team to contribute all that I can with my experience and what I learned in my professional career."



"Thanks to all those who’ve supported me over the last four years and who have insisted in their messages to me that I return to cycling.”

Anunciamos nuestro nuevo refuerzo para esta temporada 2023 Jarlinson Pantano @jarlinsonpantan @epmestamosahi @gorigogooficial pic.twitter.com/Zuq0B0T7a9April 18, 2023

See more