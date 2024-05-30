Jarin Stevenson withdraws from NBA Draft to return to Alabama hoops

(WHNT) — Jarin Stevenson announced that he is withdrawing his name from the 2024 NBA Draft to return to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season.

Stevenson played in all 37 of Alabama’s games this past season and the true freshman averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Stevenson is one of two Alabama players who declared for the draft while maintaining their college eligibility; Stevenson and Muscle Shoals native Mark Sears both decided to return to Alabama next season.

With Sears and Stevenson returning and the rest of the 2024-25 roster, there’s a possibility that Alabama will be ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation in the preseason poll.

