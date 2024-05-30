Jarin Stevenson makes decision for future with Alabama basketball, NBA Draft

Alabama basketball forward Jarin Stevenson has made his decision for his future.

Stevenson, who was a freshman this past season with the Crimson Tide, will return for a second season with the Crimson Tide, The Tuscaloosa News has learned. He withdrew his name from the NBA Draft before the deadline, joining senior Mark Sears in making that decision.

Stevenson reclassified to the 2023 class to be able to play for Alabama in 2023-24. The Chapel Hill, North Carolina native then went on to play in all 37 games and start five. Along the way, he tallied 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, but his greatest impact was felt against Clemson in the Elite Eight matchup that sent Alabama to the Final Four for the first time in program history. He scored 19 points and was a problem for the Tigers from beyond the arc; he made five triples in that game on eight attempts (62.5%) and also blocked two shots.

“I mean, Jarin, shoot: season high in the biggest game of his life, hit big shot after big shot, made tough play after tough play,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said after the win over Clemson. “He grew up tonight. Shoot, 19 points on 11 shots is pretty efficient basketball. Super proud of Jarin.”

Alabama's roster for 2023-24 includes returners Stevenson, Sears, Grant Nelson, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Mo Dioubate. Meanwhile, Oats and company have added several pieces as well; Rutgers big Cliff Omoruyi headlines the group of newcomers. He will give Alabama the rim protector it didn't have this past season; transfers joining him are Houston Mallette (Pepperdine), Chris Youngblood (USF) and Aden Holloway (Auburn). Alabama has also added freshmen Derrion Reid, Aiden Sherrell, Naas Cunningham and Labaron Philon.

