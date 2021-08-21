Jaret Patterson gives cleats to HS coach after starring in WFT preseason game

Patterson gives cleats to HS coach after standout preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When playing for the hometown team, there are always going to be a few familiar faces in the crowd. Washington rookie running back and Glenn Dale, Maryland, native Jaret Patterson had a breakout performance in Friday’s preseason game against the Bengals. Before running off the field, he made sure to show his appreciation for one of those familiar faces.

Jaret Patterson gives his cleats to his old coach pic.twitter.com/9ULKUWZgKj — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 21, 2021

Patterson took his off his cleats and gave them to his former high school football coach Justin Winters. The undrafted rookie started on both sides of the ball all four years he attended St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, where Winters was an assistant coach. The pair also shares the connection of both having standout college careers at Buffalo.

The video caught the attention of another former Buffalo product, Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Patterson’s moment with Winters came after he rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Washington’s 17-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He also added three catches for 25 yards and returned a kickoff 37 yards to help his case for making the roster when Washington announces final cuts in a few weeks.

The 21-year-old still has more to prove before he can suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers for Week 1, but he’s well on his way after Friday night’s showing.

