Jaren Jackson Jr. slams it home

Make your fantasy roster more ready for the stretch run by bringing in or shipping out any of these five players.
Jaren Hall is out.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
Lamar Jackson gets his first test of these playoffs on Saturday.
The NFL has seen plenty of officiating controversies this season.
Andy Behrens breaks down the most important NFL storylines to follow in the coming months, including several star RBs set to hit the open market.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
The Texas men's basketball coach did not appreciate how UCF players acted after their 77-71 upset victory on Wednesday night.
In keeping McCarthy as head coach, Jones chose to focus more on the trajectory of the regular season than the Cowboys' wild-card debacle.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is headed to the Grizzlies organization.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.