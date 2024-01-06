Jaren Jackson Jr. sinks it from downtown

Jaren Hall is out.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 18 of the NFL season.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
The Vikings need to win and need help to clinch a playoff spot.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
Outside of Brock Purdy, the 2022 class doesn't look like much ... which is what everyone thought when they evaluated it. Also, there's big opportunity for the Ravens and 49ers.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
When making big moves on your roster, some players have to go. Here are five players to wave goodbye to, led by a T-Wolves forward.
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
We'll need all the lineup help we can get in fantasy football championship week. Let Dalton Del Don show you the way.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.