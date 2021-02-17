Jaren Jackson Jr.'s recent Twitter activity may interest Celtics fans

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Twitter activity may interest C's fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Welcome to the segment of NBA trade season where we read too much into players' Twitter activity.

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has missed the entire season to date with a knee injury, and there's no clear timeline for his return. After the Grizzlies gave up 144 points in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night -- their sixth defeat in eight games -- Jackson did some venting on social media.

No frustrations will win . **deep breath & smile 😡 — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) February 17, 2021

Sensing Jackson's frustration, one Twitter user responded telling the young big man to come to the Boston Celtics.

And wouldn't you know it, Jackson liked the tweet.

Twitter/@JJJ

Does this mean anything? Probably not. Is Jackson hopping on the next flight to Logan Airport? Doubtful.

But Jackson's "like" was still attached to that tweet as of Wednesday afternoon. So, if Celtics fans want to dream of Jackson in green, they can hang onto that.

Jackson certainly would be an enticing trade target: He carries $7.3 million cap hit this season and is on his rookie deal through 2021-22 with a qualifying option for the following season. While his knee injury is cause for obvious concern, the 6-foot-11, 242-pound big man averaged 17.4 points for Memphis last season at age 20 while shooting a respectable 39.4% from 3-point range.

There's been no indication the Grizzlies are open to trading their young star, however, and he'd likely have a high price tag if they were to make him available. But perhaps Memphis' latest skid will convince the team to sell ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

If so, there's one destination Jackson apparently likes -- on Twitter, anyway.