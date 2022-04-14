Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges both named to ESPN’s Top NBA Players 25 and Under list

Fully healthy after 2020 knee surgery, Jackson has grown into the defensive force the Grizzlies imagined when they drafted him No. 4 overall in 2018. Jackson has built a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year with his ability to both protect the rim — he led the league in blocks per game and block rate — and chase smaller opponents on the perimeter at power forward.

The next step for Jackson is recapturing the offensive success he enjoyed in 2019-20, when he hit a career-high 39% of his 3s before dropping to 32% this season.

— Kevin Pelton