Jaren Jackson Jr. just snatches ball from shooting Gordon Hayward (video)

Gordon Hayward thought he had an open transition 3-pointer.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had other ideas.

The Grizzlies big came from behind Gordon and… just took the ball. What a one-handed swipe!

Should this have counted as a block or steal? The official scorer went block with a rebound, which is probably correct – but unsatisfying – with Hayward into his shooting motion.

The Celtics beat Memphis, 119-95.