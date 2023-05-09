Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez lead NBA's All-Defensive team

Celtics' Derrick White gets first selection, joining Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks on second team

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Contributing writer
·2 min read
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. reacts during the second half of Game 5 of the team&#39;s first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.'s selection is no surprise. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headline the NBA's newest All-Defensive team that was announced on Tuesday.

Memphis center Jackson Jr. claimed 96 of 100 media member's first team votes, complete results show. He led the league in blocks, averaging 3 per game and winning the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award in April. In 63 games, he averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1 steal.

Holiday averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular season. He was a close second in All-Defensive popularity with 94 first team votes.

His teammate, Lopez, was a finalist for the DPOY award and garnered 85 votes for his first team spot.

They three of them are joined by Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls and Even Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mobley was also a finalist for the DPOY honor.

Derrick White, Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks headline second team

Celtics guard Derrick White earned his first All-Defensive selection with 24 first team votes and 51 for the second team. He blocked an impressive 76 shots in the regular season as he became an All-Defensive team favorite.

He spoke about the potential nod on Tuesday before it was announced.

"That would be a pretty cool honor. It's a lot of hard work and effort. I'm not too focused on it, obviously, but it'd probably mean a lot... especially to my dad,” he told reporters.

