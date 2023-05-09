Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez lead NBA's All-Defensive team

Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headline the NBA's newest All-Defensive team that was announced on Tuesday.

Memphis center Jackson Jr. claimed 96 of 100 media member's first team votes, complete results show. He led the league in blocks, averaging 3 per game and winning the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award in April. In 63 games, he averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1 steal.

Holiday averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular season. He was a close second in All-Defensive popularity with 94 first team votes.

His teammate, Lopez, was a finalist for the DPOY award and garnered 85 votes for his first team spot.

They three of them are joined by Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls and Even Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mobley was also a finalist for the DPOY honor.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team:



▪️ Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

▪️ Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/Qc5eTBeBkx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

Celtics guard Derrick White earned his first All-Defensive selection with 24 first team votes and 51 for the second team. He blocked an impressive 76 shots in the regular season as he became an All-Defensive team favorite.

He spoke about the potential nod on Tuesday before it was announced.

"That would be a pretty cool honor. It's a lot of hard work and effort. I'm not too focused on it, obviously, but it'd probably mean a lot... especially to my dad,” he told reporters.

Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team ⬇️



Complete voting results available here: https://t.co/GC585WosCJ pic.twitter.com/2arHAPScWx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

This story will be updated.