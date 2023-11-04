Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the And-1

The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the top men's college players to watch and way-too-early Final Four favorites and sleepers ahead of the season.
Of course, Creed's "Higher" played when players took the stage.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Can an NFL player win a major award while barely playing?
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
There are three big games in the Big 12 this week. Here's a mini-preview of each.
NFC teams have struggled against Lamar Jackson, but he's not talking about it.
Which five teams will debut the best special edition jerseys during the inaugural in-season tournament?
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
Billy Donovan said his players were having a team meeting in the wake of an opening-night loss to the Thunder. But All-Star guard Zach LaVine says it wasn’t some team meeting, not in the sense of how he defines it.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus dishes off players who are moving up and going down rankings as we get through Week 2.
Welcome to the club, Texas. 62 years after the franchise debuted as the Washington Senators, the Rangers are finally champions.
The Texas shortstop's elite combination of selectivity and aggression made him a nearly impossible task for pitchers this October.
2021 Braves. 2022 Astros. 2023 Rangers. Smith played for all of them.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.