Jaren Jackson Jr drops 35 as Grizzlies defeat Bucks 111-101

MILWAUKEE — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 35 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to an 111-101 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks lost for the fourth time in their past five games as they’ve faltered while trying to hold on to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jackson dominated in the second half, scoring 25 of his points while lifting the Grizzlies to their fifth straight victory over Milwaukee. Brook Lopez paced the Bucks with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

GG Jackson finished with his first career double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Brandon Clarke added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Memphis is back in action Friday to host the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum.

