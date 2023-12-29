Jaren Jackson Jr. with a 2 Pt vs. Denver Nuggets
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2 Pt vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/28/2023
Aaron Gordon was bitten on his face and shooting hand by a dog but is in good condition, the Nuggets said.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
A close goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation helped the Celtics fend of the historic would-be upset.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Dallas has lost back-to-back games, but hopes for a rebound and a deep playoff run start with the rapid play-calling, command at the line of scrimmage and other key details that have helped its offense hum.
Chris Herrington from the Daily Memphian joins Dan Devine to talk about the red hot Memphis Grizzlies, who are 4-0 since the return of Ja Morant, and the bright future the franchise still has.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
LSU and South Carolina have different roster makeups than when they won their respective titles, but they still have NCAA championship potential and are the two favorites to win the SEC.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
Even if the Ravens likely would have matched any offer, teams tripped over themselves to declare they weren't interested in pursuing the league's MVP-in-waiting last offseason.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
Can Jackson help the Texans to the playoffs — and stay on the field?
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.