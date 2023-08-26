Jaren Hall gets full game under his belt, Vikings fall to Cardinals in preseason finale

Vikings rookie Jaren Hall has come a long way over the past few weeks.

After struggling to call plays in the huddle in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Hall played the entirety of the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. He finished 17 of 28 for 178 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception.

His effort wasn’t enough for the Vikings in the end and they suffered an 18-17 loss to the Cardinals despite leading for most of the game.

That dropped head coach Kevin O’Connell to 0-6 in the preseason since taking over in Minnesota. The record makes since considering O’Connell believes in keeping his starters in bubble wrap ahead of the regular season.

Shortly after the Vikings went through warmups, it became apparent that Hall was going to get a lot of playing time. Not only was starter Kirk Cousins spotted on the sideline without pads, so too was backup Nick Mullens, with the coaching staff not wanting to take any chances.

There were good things and bad things from Hall throughout. He had some swagger as he commanded the offense, adding a few impressive throws to his resume. He also looked indecisive in the pocket at times, leading to him taking a number of sacks.

It was a very nice start for Hall as he led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with rookie running back DeWayne McBride plunging into the end zone for a touchdown. The march down the field featured Hall completing passes to receiver Jalen Reagor and tight end Nick Muse for big gains, while also using his legs to avoid pressure and extend plays.

The next possession gave rookie safety Jay Ward a chance to show the Vikings what he can do. On the bubble heading into roster cuts next week, Ward went unblocked off the edge on a blitz, then crushed Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune to force a fumble.

On the very next play, the Vikings took complete control as Hall found running back Abram Smith leaking out of the backfield for a touchdown.

Though the offense stalled out a few times after that, Hall managed to get the Vikings back on track before halftime. He was extremely effective in the two-minute drill, finding receiver Trishton Jackson for a gain of 19 yards, receiver Lucky Jackson for a gain of 14 yards, and receiver Blake Proehl for a gain of 21 yards.

The latter was without a doubt the most impressive as Hall climbed up in the pocket like a seasoned veteran before dropping a time to Proehl near the sideline. Unfortunately for Hall, he couldn’t finish the drive, and kicker Greg Joseph knocked in a field goal.

It got pretty ugly for the Vikings after halftime with the offense unable to get into a rhythm and the defense unable to get off the field in pivotal situations.

As a result, Cardinals quarterback David Blough, who spent time with the Vikings last season, mounted a big comeback. He started by finding receiver Davion Davis for a touchdown on a broken play, then a little bit later in the game, Blough rushed for a touchdown himself.

All of a sudden, the Vikings found themselves trailing the Cardinals, and Hall trotted onto the field late with a chance to play hero. He got the Vikings down field before having to settle for a 54-yard field goal attempt that Joseph pushed wide right.

