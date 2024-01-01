Jaren Hall, defense collapse as Packers destroy Vikings

The final game of the 2023 calendar year is a brutal one for the Minnesota Vikings, as they get slaughtered by the Green Bay Packers by a score of 33-10.

There was some excitement for rookie quarterback Jaren Hall getting his second start of the year, especially after he looked capable in his two drives as a starter against the Atlanta Falcons. Well, things didn’t go well at all.

Hall committed two turnovers against the Packers, completing just 5-of-10 passes for 67 yards, one interception and a strip sack that the Packers turned into seven points right before halftime.

The Vikings ended up making a change to start the second half to Nick Mullens but things didn’t get too much better. The Vikings drove down the field but turned it over on downs in the red zone before seeing the Packers drive down 91 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown.

The defense totally collapsed in another big moment on Sunday night. They allowed a depleted Packers receiving corps missing their top option and two of their top four to torch the secondary consistently with in-breaking routes. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores didn’t look to be making many adjustments to the defense, as the same issues kept coming to the forefront.

As painful as it feels, the Packers deserve a lot of credit. Jordan Love completed 24-of-33 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns while making some great throws in the process.

With the loss, the Vikings will need a lot of help in order to make the playoffs. It will start with a victory over the Detroit Lions next Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m. CST.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire