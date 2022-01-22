Jarek Broussard, 2020 Pac-12 Offensive POY, takes visit to Oregon Ducks

📍🦆 — jarek broussard (@jarekbroussard1) January 22, 2022

A lot of our focus this week has been on the incredible number of highly-rated recruits who are flocking to Eugene this weekend to take both official and unofficial visits to the Oregon Ducks. While that is happening, though, a potentially more impactful player is also making the visit to the great northwest as well.

Former Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard announced on Twitter that he is in Eugene on Saturday, likely taking a visit to the Oregon campus. Broussard, who was the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, recently entered the transfer portal and is looking for a new home.

Just earlier this week, 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong entered a Crystal Ball Prediction on the website that shows he is confident that Broussard is going to end up transferring to Oregon. This visit to Eugene is likely a step in that process, should things play out that way in the end.

