Jared Verse won't play in Orange Bowl after declaring for 2024 draft

One of the top edge rushers in college football has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jared Verse announced that he will not be playing for Florida State in the Orange Bowl as he turns his attention toward preparing for his professional career. Florida State will face Georgia in Miami on January 30 after being passed over for the college football playoffs despite going undefeated this season.

Verse transferred from Albany to Florida State before the 2022 season and he played in 25 games for the Seminoles. He had 89 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries during those appearances.

Laiatu Latu and Dallas Turner are other highly regarded edge players heading into the NFL this season and Verse should join them as an early pick come April.