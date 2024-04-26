Jared Verse says ‘it’s a dream come true’ to be drafted by Rams

A surprise selection to many but not to Jared Verse. The newest member of the Rams, who was drafted 19th overall on Thursday night, Verse knew Los Angeles would be a possible landing spot thanks to the team’s pre-draft interest. After being drafted by the Rams, Verse spoke about his constant communication with the team throughout the draft process.

Now that the draft card has been submitted and Verse is headed to Los Angeles, it’s all smiles for the former Florida State Seminole.

When asked about his thoughts on the selection, Verse had this to say: “To hear my name with ‘Los Angeles Rams’ attached to it…woo…dream come true.”

Jared Verse says he talked to the Rams throughout the process, including last week: "To hear my name with 'Los Angeles Rams' attached to it…woo…dream come true" — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) April 26, 2024

A dream coming true, indeed. Not only does Verse fill an immediate need for the team, but he also brings a level of enthusiasm only reserved for the true lovers of the game.

Verse had 31.5 career sacks in his collegiate career, averaging nine for the past three seasons. A foundational piece of the FSU team that went undefeated in the 2023 regular season, the Seminoles were 23-3 with Verse on the field.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire