Jared Verse on playing alongside Braden Fiske again: ‘Bad news for QBs’

Jared Verse and Braden Fiske were awesome as teammates last season at Florida State, playing off each other with stunts to free each other up when rushing the passer. Verse on his own is a terrific edge rusher, but having Fiske next to him in 2023 really elevated his game further.

The Rams kept the talented tandem together by drafting them both in the first two rounds this year. They were elated to remain teammates and Verse feels he and Fiske are going to do some damage as members of the Rams moving forward.

While on NFL Network’s “Path to the Draft,” Verse said it’s going to be “bad news for quarterbacks” when asked about playing alongside Fiske again.

Verse led the Seminoles with nine sacks last season, while Fiske was fourth with six. They each played 13 games and were particularly good in the ACC title game against Louisville when Fiske had three sacks and Verse had two, combining for 7.5 tackles for a loss in the 16-6 win.

Verse is a near-lock to start at outside linebacker opposite Byron Young, but Fiske will need to earn his spot in the starting lineup alongside Kobie Turner. There’s a good chance that will happen, but nothing will be handed to either player.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire