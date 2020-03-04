Jared Veldheer wants to keep playing in 2020

After coming out of retirement, Jared Veldheer wants to keep going.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the veteran left tackle wants to continue playing next year.

Veldheer was in camp with the Patriots last year before retiring. He joined the Packers in late November and played the final two games, starting in Week 17 when Bryan Bulaga was injured.

The 32-year-old has also played for the Raiders, Broncos and Cardinals.

