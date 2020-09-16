The Cowboys are dealing with injuries at tackle and they are taking a look at a veteran free agent who might be able to help them weather the storm.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Jared Veldheer is set to visit with the team. Right tackle La'el Collins is on injured reserve with a hip injury and Cam Erving is out for a few weeks with a sprained MCL. Rookie Terence Steele started in place of Collins against the Rams.

Veldheer appeared in two games as a reserve for the Packers last year, but has been a regular starter across stops in Denver, Arizona and Oakland. He’s compiled 113 starts overall and would give the Cowboys experienced depth at tackle if nothing else.

The Cowboys signed tackle Alex Light off the Cardinals practice squad when Erving went on injured reserve earlier this week.

Jared Veldheer visiting Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk