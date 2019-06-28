Jared Veldheer reveals reason for retiring soon after joining Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Jared Veldeer's career with the New England Patriots was short-lived, and now we know why.

The Patriots announced the signing of the veteran offensive lineman on May 13, but he informed the team of his plans to retire not long after. He explained what led to his abrupt retirement in an interview with Peter J. Wallner of MLive.com earlier this week.

"It was easy (decision) because of knowing what my body was telling me, but it was hard because I was leaving a very good situation being with the Patriots," Veldheer told Wallner. "(Belichick) understood, and everyone in the NFL building understands that the sport can do a number on your body and different guys have different timelines on how long they can make it through."

What exactly was troubling Veldheer? He explained to Wallner that his hips, "Particularly my left one, was in pretty bad shape (after the season)."

The Patriots already were thin at the offensive tackle spots with Veldheer, and their depth remains an issue with him retired. New England lost tackles Trent Brown and LaAdrian Waddle in free agency, and 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn missed all of his rookie campaign with a torn Achilles injury.

Wynn, however, is making good progress in his recovery. He is expected to be ready for training camp in August, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe. Wynn being able to play Week 1 of the regular season would be a huge boost for a Patriots offensive line coming off a very strong performance in the team's run to a Super Bowl LIII title.

