Jared Veldheer addresses suspension, announces retirement

The NFL on Thursday suspended free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer for six games to open the 2021 season. Veldheer, though, released a statement to NFL Media announcing his retirement.

He also addressed his positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, saying prescribed medication triggered it.

“I was prescribed low dose clomid due to abnormally low T (likely caused from pituitary damage suffered from repeated blows to the head),” Veldheer wrote, including the parenthesis. “I recommend this to any veteran who is struggling from post-football issues. I also plan to retire, at this time, from the NFL.”

Veldheer, who turns 34 next month, has played only three regular-season games the past two seasons. He appeared in 121 games, starting 114, in 11 seasons after the Raiders made him a third-round choice.

