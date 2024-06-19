Jared Rubado: Rubado column: Best of the Beavs from 2023-24

Jun. 19—In the past, the Pioneer has routinely ranked its top moments from Bemidji State and Bemidji High School sports from their respective athletic years.

We're changing things up.

On one hand, picking just 10 moments from a year's worth of sports gives me a headache. It also doesn't seem right to weigh one team's accomplishments over others.

So, these annual wrap-up columns will be all-encompassing for every sport. There is no order, there is no ranking. Instead, it's a chance to look back on my favorite moments each team had from this past year.

Here's the best of the Beavs from 2023-24.

Some Bemidji State programs get one chance to play at home in a given season. Logan Schoepp made the most of his.

Schoepp

finished with an even-par score of 142

at the two-day event at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Three players trailed him by one shot, while two more finished two strokes back, including BSU teammate Caden Lick.

Schoepp was also named one of Bemidji State's NSIC Honor Student-Athletes following the 2023-24 season.

Mollie Albrecht also turned in an impressive showing at the BTCC in September.

In her final home meet as a Beaver in the Tracy Lane Memorial Golf Tournament, Albrecht

paced BSU to a sixth-place team finish

with a two-day score of 159. She followed her low round of 78 on the first day with an 81 to close the tournament, finishing in seventh place overall.

The NSIC collective volleyball teams boast one of the most competitive conferences in all of collegiate sports.

Bemidji State has taken its lumps from its conference foes, most of which ranked inside the top 25 nationally. However, on Oct. 14 at the BSU Gymnasium, there was an upset feeling in the air.

The Beavers

knocked off eighth-ranked St. Cloud State

in four sets.

The win marked the first for BSU volleyball over a ranked opponent since 2019.

The Bemidji State football team scored a lot of points in 2023 — 30.5 per game to be exact. But 10 points were enough to score a second-round home playoff game in the Beavers'

upset win over Texas-Permian Basin.

BSU went to Midland, Texas, for its first-round game in the Super Region 4 playoffs. Mike Wandmaker caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Alt in the second quarter before Marko Jovisic drilled a 20-yard field goal in the third. A late UTP field goal were the only three points Bemidji State's stout defense allowed, which later

clinched the Beavers' first-ever second-round home playoff game.

BSU's win in Texas was secondary to a

heartfelt moment for sophomore Ryan Damitio.

The long snapper reunited with his father, Greg, after the game, marking the first time he played in front of his dad at the collegiate level.

The Bemidji State women's soccer team

repeated as NSIC Tournament champions,

yes. The Beavers

returned to the Central Region Tournament,

of course.

But they almost didn't get there.

A 1-2-2 finish to the regular season pinned No. 4 BSU with a home NSIC Tournament game against fifth-seeded Augustana in the first round. In the 68th minute, Hope Korte put the Vikings ahead 1-0 and put Bemidji State's season on life support.

Then Lauren Hodney scored.

In the 87th minute, Hodney tied the game, effectively pushing the fixture to extra time. Kenzie Harer seized the moment, burying the

game-winning goal in the 105th minute

to send the Beavers to St. Cloud for the NSIC Tournament semifinals.

BSU knocked off the Huskies before repeating as tournament champions with a 2-0 win over U-Mary.

In what was supposed to be a down year, Bemidji State, once again, found a way.

Dalton Albrecht had himself a heck of a senior season. But

one moment stands tall above the rest.

The Beavers had a 14-point first-half lead on the road against St. Cloud State on Dec. 16. The Huskies erased that lead, sending the game to overtime tied at 86-86. One extra session wasn't enough.

After starting the second overtime period tied at 92-92, SCSU's Jamiir Allen hit a mid-range jumper with seven seconds left, putting the Huskies in front by a point.

Bemidji State's BJ Davis lobbed a floater in the final seconds but it was off the mark. But Albrecht was there to grab the rebound before banking it off the glass and in as time expired.

The Bemidji State women's basketball team went on a short hot streak to kick off February. But one win came with an added bonus.

The Beavers knocked off Minnesota State Moorhead 65-54 at the BSU Gymnasium to claim the Century Trophy. Amme Sheforgen and Sam Pogatchnik combined for 29 points, while six more BSU players found the scoring column. The win was the second of three in a four-game stretch, avenging an early-season road loss against the Dragons on Dec. 8.

Sometimes, the best moments are the obvious ones.

The MacNaughton Cup is one of the most

famed trophies in college hockey,

and it's been in Bemidji State's possession just once before this year. That was until the Beavers roped off a lengthy unbeaten streak that culminated in the

dismantling of Minnesota State

at the Sanford Center on March 1.

As they did all year, the Beavers started slow, taking a scoreless tie into the first intermission. But a five-goal outburst in the second period — the most BSU scored in a single frame since 2020 — put the nail in the Mavericks' championship-hopeful coffin.

It was the pinnacle night of a team that went through it all, including injuries for impact players like

Kyle Looft,

Mattias Sholl,

Jackson Jutting

and

Eric Martin.

Now, the MacNaughton Cup will enjoy its year-long stay in Bemidji, and the Beavers hope it re-ups for another 12-month lease next March.

On Oct. 27, the Bemidji State women's hockey team suffered a gutting loss.

The Beaver scored just under three minutes into the game against Minnesota Duluth at the Sanford Center. That 1-0 lead held until there were under five minutes left in the third period.

Then Clara Van Wieren tied the game before

former Beaver Reece Hunt netted the game-winner

with 2:18 left.

BSU avoided a similar fate on No. 17 against Minnesota State.

Bemidji State took a 2-0 lead into the third period before Jamie Nelson scored twice for the Mavericks. However,

Taylor Nelson delivered the Beavers' first win

of the season 14 seconds into overtime.

Mary Goodwin is fast.

Her name is littered all over the Bemidji State track and field and cross country record book.

On April 20,

Goodwin shattered a 34-year record

at the Concordia-St. Paul Holst Invitational. The distance-running senior clocked a time of 18:03.49 in the 5000-meter dash, beating Jayne Duisch's time of 18:19.20 set in 1990.

Like Schoepp, Goodwin was also named

one of Bemidji State's NSIC Honor Student-Athletes

following the 2023-24 season.

While NISC conference play wasn't fruitful, the Bemidji State women's tennis team ended its regular season on the highest of notes.

The Beavers wrapped up their 2024 slate with a pair of road matches against Wisconsin-River Falls and Northwestern (MN).

BSU picked up a pair of 8-1 wins,

reaching their highest season win total since 2022.

The Bemidji State baseball team had three years separating its last doubleheader sweep.

On May 1 at the BSU baseball field, the Beavers took down Minot State twice by

scores of 8-5 and 13-3.

It snapped a 34-game losing streak while also notching the first BSU doubleheader sweep since April 28, 2021.

Bemidji State softball pitchers have a mountain to climb to finish their careers with any kind of school record, thanks to Jessica Yost, who played for the Beavers from 2014-17.

However, Stella Dolan's senior year pushed her

to the top in appearances (127), saves (four) and games finished.

She's also fourth all-time in strikeouts (366), wins (26) and innings pitched (542.1).

But on April 27 in the final game of BSU's season,

Dolan grabbed a bat.

She stood in the box during her final game as a Bemidji State softball player and drew a walk. The lefty with one of the most impactful arms in program history went out with an ear-to-ear grin across her face and a batting helmet on her head.

Dolan will be the BSU softball pitching coach next spring.