Jared Rubado: Rubado column: Best of the Jacks 2023-24

Jun. 21—As I mentioned in my

Best of the Beavs 2023-24 column,

the Pioneer has routinely ranked its top moments from Bemidji State and Bemidji High School sports from their respective athletic years.

We're changing things up.

These annual wrap-up columns will be all-encompassing for every sport. There is no order, there is no ranking. Instead, it's a chance to look back on my favorite moments each team had from this past year.

Here's the best of the Jacks from 2023-24.

Mia Hoffmann has done it all

in her high school running career, and she could probably receive more than just the mentions she'll get in this column. But one moment stands out above the rest.

Hoffmann cemented herself as the best BHS distance runner ever with a

second-place finish

at the Class 3A state tournament, posting a time of 18:00.3. No other Lumberjack has finished better than second place in program history.

In Bemidji's first Section 8-3A Tournament game in front of a home crowd since 2020,

Brady Riley stole the show.

The Lumberjacks advanced to the section semifinals with a 3-0 win over Brainerd in the quarterfinal round at Chet Anderson Stadium. Riley scored twice, once in the eighth minute and again in the 75th.

Riley's two-goal night was symbolic of how the Jacks went through their fall slate. While strikers like Isaac Stone racked up goals, each player had a night they could point to where they stepped up and led BHS to a 12-win season.

Scoring a hat trick is cool. But what about two of them?

Lily Paquette had a Senior Night to remember

on Oct. 5 at the Chet. The senior scored six times in a 7-0 win over conference rival Detroit Lakes. On Bemdji State's football turf, Paquette scored a record-breaking touchdown, setting the new bar for single-game goals in program history.

On a night where she scored nearly half of her 14 goals during her senior season, she celebrated the accomplishment around her soon-to-be-graduating peers — Kate Halden, Hannah Voge, Tahia Hatlen, Makayla Meza, Claire Derby and Anna Nygren.

It's one thing to be the new kid on the block — the freshman player in the tennis lineup. But what about three newcomers making a name for themselves

at the same time?

Bailey Rupp, Liz Peterson and Lilly Caron donned a new era for the BHS girls tennis team, Peterson played as an eighth grader but didn't share the varsity court with any of her middle school teammates until 2023. Rupp didn't even pick up a racket before her rising freshman summer.

Together, they lead a promising core into the future with the hopes of climbing the mountain in a competitive Section 8AA.

When adversity presented itself, two Bemidji High School football players overcame it.

In the Lumberjacks' Section 8-5A Tournament quarterfinal game against St. Cloud Tech, BHS entered without its starting quarterback.

Kobe Brown stepped up.

In Brown's first varsity start, the junior led the Jacks to a 49-47 win over the Tigers at the Chet. Brown threw for two touchdowns while his teammates ran in five more — one of them more memorable than the rest.

Sam Gish scampered for 10 yards to tie the game in the final minute before the Jacks took a two-point edge on a successful conversion. Gish wasn't done there, later

blocking a 27-yard SCT field goal attempt

that would've ended Bemidji's season.

I wanted to refrain from pairing two sports together when I could, but my favorite thing that stood out from Bemidji's swimming and diving seasons was the

father-son coaching duo.

Woody Leindecker has been a Lumberjack swimming mainstay for over two decades. His son, Jaxon, just finished his sophomore year at Bemidji State. On Sept. 7, Jaxon returned from a world swimming coaching clinic in Dallas, where he was one of 30 participating coaches under 30 years old.

As Woody begins to

step down

from his posts, the Leindecker name is synonymous with BHS swimming and could continue to be long after Woody retires.

Everybody loves an upset.

The BHS girls volleyball team entered the Section 8-4A Tournament as the No. 7 seed. The Lumberjacks

knocked off No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville

in the opening round in four sets, then

swept third-seeded Sartell

to punch their ticket to the title game against top-seeded Rogers.

It was the first time the Jacks had advanced past the first round in two years and their first

section title appearance since 2015.

When two elite scorers take the floor together, it's must-see basketball.

The BHS boys team has one of their own in

Jaxon Boschee,

who's nearing the 1,000-point milestone heading into his junior year. On Jan. 16, he went toe-to-toe with

Hermantown's Abe Soumis in an instant classic.

Together, the two combined for 86 of the 169 total points scored in Hermantown's 88-81 victory. Boschee had 31 of those points and was no stranger to dropping big totals on opposing teams, including a

44-point outburst

against Perham on Feb. 7.

Injuries are part of sports.

When BHS senior forward Katey Milbrandt went down with an upper-body injury in the Section 8-4A play-in game against Rogers,

the Lumberjacks had to find a way.

The Jacks held a five-point lead heading into the final 18 minutes with their season on the line. Together without their most experienced player on the floor, they held on to win 72-70 on Feb. 26 at the BHS gymnasium. It took a balanced scoring effort — Karley Lazella (16 points), Matjea Malterud (10) and Alivia Thompson (10) — to overcome Milbrandt's absence, who scored 15 in the first half.

Aubrey DeWitt had an unforgettable end to her sophomore gymnastics season in 2022-23.

She missed out on a

state tournament

bid by 0.025 of a point — the smallest possible margin to lose by. A year later,

she got her redemption.

DeWitt not only competed at state on bars but also in the three other events as an all-around gymnast. She took third place at the Section 8AA meet with a mark of 34.75. She was joined by

freshman teammate Stella Schoonover,

who took second on bars at sections with an 8.775.

There was plenty of celebrating for the BHS Nordic skiing team at the annual Hall of Fame banquet on May 6.

Not only did Hoffmann take home the Female Athlete of the Year honor, but

head coach Mark Walters won Coach of the Year

for the first time. The 20-year head coach is a one-time winner of the Section 8 Coach of the Year honor in 2018-19. He routinely sends athletes to the state meet at Giant's Ridge.

Only one goalie can play for a hockey team at a given time.

Skaters can rotate in and out of games throughout a period. But when a goalie gets the net it's theirs. BHS senior Alex Schaefer was primarily the backup during his final hockey season. However, on Senior Night, he got a chance to

leave a lasting impression.

Schaefer helped lead the Lumberjacks to a 3-2 win at the Bemidji Community Arena on Feb. 1 over St. Cloud. He made 22 saves in his final game at home.

Sticking with the goalie theme, Payton Weidemann had her best on Feb. 8 in Alexandria.

The senior netminder made 27 saves in a

3-0 shutout victory over Alexandria

in the Section 8AA playoffs on the road. It was the first time Bemidji had won a playoff game in nine years.

Weidemann was an integral part of the Lumberjacks' resurgence

in girls hockey, even though she missed the 2022-23 playoffs with an injury.

But her final win was a memorable one. In a game where the Jacks were out-shot 27-19, Weidemann helped Bemidji's girls hockey team take a big step forward.

The margin for error at state is minimal. Somehow, it got even smaller for Parker Orvik.

The BHS senior boys wrestler took fourth place in the 285-pound bracket on March 2. Orvik advanced to the semifinal round with a pair of decision wins before falling to Will Sather of Eden Prairie. He then lost to Forest Lake's Mark Rendl in the third-place match.

Orvik did it all with a

dislocated kneecap.

Orvik had suffered a similar injury earlier in his high school wrestling career. It flared up again the Monday before the Lumberjacks went to state. He pushed through it to take home a fourth-place finish.

It had been 25 years since a Bemidji High School wrestler was draped with a blue ribbon at the state tournament.

Kylie Donat

put an end to the Lumberjacks' state championship drought

with a 5-2 decision win over Anoka's Alley Altringer. She went unbeaten at the Xcel Energy Center after missing her junior postseason with an injury.

Donat's state title at 142 pounds helped net the Jacks with the

Pioneer Team of the Year honor.

On Jan. 20, the Blue Angels

took to their home floor

for their final regular season competition. They took second place in high kick and third in jazz.

They were led by Ella Leindecker,

who inked her collegiate dance commitment

with North Dakota following the 2023-24 season.

The senior-laden BHS boys golf team had one representative in the running to make the Class 3A state meet.

Ryan Daman found himself in a playoff with two other Section 8-3A golfers at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids. With two state bids up for grabs, Daman grabbed one of them. He finished with a

two-day score of 154

to tie for sixth place.

Going into the spring season, Bemidji High School girls golf head coach Tina Offerdahl wanted to see her team qualify for the second day of the Section 8-3A Tournament.

The Lumberjacks powered through an up-and-down season, culminating at sections in Becker May 30-31.

Through one round, the Jacks posted a

score of 353,

which was not only good enough to land in the top six and qualify for the second day, but it edged out Becker for fifth. BHS ended the tournament in sixth place as a team with a total of 733.

The Bemidji High School baseball team needed more than seven innings — and two days — to keep its season alive in Section 8-4A playoffs.

The Lumberjacks hosted Brainerd on a rainy May 30. JD Wood's game-tying double in the bottom of the sixth inning came at a good time. The

game was postponed

for two days midway through the seventh inning due to rain.

The Warriors returned to Bemidji on June 1, eventually losing to the Lumberjacks on Gavin Kapaun's

walk-off hit

in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Aleah Shogren

piled up head-turning performances all spring for the Bemidji High School softball team. But two of them above the rest.

The senior starting pitcher

struck out 16 batters

in the Lumberjacks' 7-2 loss against Moorhead on May 13 at the BHS softball field. A week earlier, Shogren tossed a

one-hit shutout

in a 1-0 victory over Duluth East at home.

Similar to the Bemidji High School girls tennis team, the boys had a hockey player go out for tennis and make the varsity roster in his first season.

Dom Arndt devotes most of his time to the ice. But when tennis head coach Kyle Fodness convinced him

to pick up a racket,

he found a second passion. Arndt became a regular fixture in the Lumberjacks' singles lineup during the spring.

The inaugural Bemidji High School boys volleyball season came with two extra matches.

The Lumberjacks

knocked off Proctor/Hermantown

in the conference playoffs to earn their first-ever state bid. A team of 20 players — 19 of which hadn't played organized volleyball before 2023-24 — handled their Northern MN Conference foes to earn one of the 16 bids in Shakopee.

The Jacks are technically a club sport that will try to gain full-sport status through the MSHSL for the 2024-25 season, pending school board approval.