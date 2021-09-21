Jared Porter: Revisiting the epic 2019 shootout between Joplin, Carthage

Sep. 21—We're still a ways away, but it's starting to feel like the biggest Central Ozark Conference football game of the season will be Week 7 when current unbeatens Joplin (4-0) and Carthage (4-0) clash at Junge Field on Oct. 8.

Imagine the shootout that could ensue in that one.

These are two teams that have had the most potent offenses in the conference — perhaps the state — so far this year, with Joplin averaging 38.75 points and 434.5 yards per game while Carthage averages 47.5 points and 489 yards.

The highly-anticipated matchup reminds me of what happened when these two teams met in 2019 in a game that was absolutely bonkers.

Carthage and Joplin both took 2-0 records into a Week 3 outing at Junge Stadium. The outcome was a 56-55 win by Joplin in a game that featured a combined 111 points, 1,182 yards of offense and zero punts.

My goodness.

The game's outcome was fittingly decided in the final seconds. Not so fitting was the fact that it was a defensive stand that won it.

Right after Carthage quarterback Patrick Carlton scored on a short touchdown run that pulled his team to within a point of Joplin with 10 seconds remaining, the Tigers opted to go for the win on a 2-point try.

And on a night when the Carthage run game seemingly couldn't be stopped, Joplin linebacker Holden Ledford made the play of the game as he brought down running back Tyler Mueller on a pitch play at the 1-yard line to all but clinche the Eagles' triumph.

Here's what the head coaches had to say afterward:

"I figured it would be close, but I didn't think there would be this many points scored, honestly," Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. "When you consider how good our defense has been, and how good Carthage's defense is, it was a crazy game."

"This was a heck of a high school football game," Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. "It was a pretty crazy night. It was two pretty good football teams going at it, and neither wanted to back down. They made one more play than we did tonight."

The individual numbers, of course, were quite gaudy.

Joplin running back Isaiah Davis, now a standout running back at NCAA Division I South Dakota State, amassed 241 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. His teammate, current Missouri Southern starting running back Nathan Glades, added 10 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Eagles quarterback Blake Tash went 14 of 19 through the air for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Current Eastern Michigan wide receiver Zach Westmoreland hauled in nine of those passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

For Carthage, Carlton finished with a game-high 251 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries, while Mueller tallied 218 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. Carlton also completed six of eight passes for 111 yards.

The Week 3 thriller turned out to be an appropriate appetizer ahead of the success that both teams experienced later in the season.

The Eagles finished with a 13-1 record after reaching the Class 6 state championship game, where they were edged 35-20 by DeSmet.

Carthage experienced one more stumble in the regular season in a 32-7 setback to Webb City before winning nine straight games to claim the Class 5 state title with a 27-21 win over Jackson in overtime.

Needless to say, neither team's offense lacked playmakers in 2019. They certainly don't lack them two years later.

In four games so far, Eagles quarterback Always Wright has completed 76 of 104 passes for 959 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 161 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.

Joplin has five players who already have triple-digit receiving yards in Bruce Wilbert (113), Hudson Moore (256), Terrance Gibson (203), LT Atherton (179) and Jack Stanley (121). Drew VanGilder and Quin Renfro have a combined 481 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Carthage, meanwhile, has already rushed for more than 1,700 yards this season. Running back Luke Gall is up to 872 yards and 13 touchdowns on 66 carries, while quarterback Caden Kabance has 471 yards and eight touchdowns on 60 rushes. Kabance has also completed 16 of 28 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown.

So can we expect another epic shootout in a few weeks?

Maybe. However, Jasper and Guidie have both liked what they've seen from their respective defenses here in the early season. Perhaps 111 combined points is a bit unrealistic this time around.

Then again, it didn't seem realistic in 2019 either.

Jared Porter is sports editor at the Joplin Globe. Follow him on Twitter at @JaredRyanPorter or email him at jporter@joplinglobe.com.