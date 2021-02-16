Jared Porter: Class 2 area wrestlers to watch this postseason

Feb. 16—The dominant season Seneca sophomore Brady Roark is putting together should come as no surprise.

Wrestling in his blood, after all.

The younger brother of former Seneca state champions Max and Will Roark, Brady has already shown why he's the wrestler to beat at the 106-pound weight class in Class 2. The returning state runner-up is 37-1 and claimed a title at the District 5 tournament over the weekend in Monett with a second-period fall over Monett's Simon Hartline in the finals.

Perhaps the biggest win thus far in his prep career came earlier this season. Back in January, Brady went 3-0 at the Newton Tournament of Champions and knocked off nationally ranked Nick Treaster of Newton High School in the finals. He moved into the top 25 of FloWrestling's national rankings about a week later.

"Placing second last year (at state) was tough for him, but I know he's turned that around and used it as motivation," Seneca coach Jeff Sill said. "It's pushed him hard to achieve his goals and work hard for those goals, which he does.

"He has a big pedigree in wrestling as far as his brothers, who were state champs. Will wrestled in college and Max wrestled a little bit. ... Brady wants to wrestle in college and has big aspirations. As he's shown, he's not afraid to work hard to get what he wants."

Brady is one of 14 sectional qualifers for Seneca, which claimed the team title at the district tournament in front of runner-up Monett. The Indians continue their postseason campaign on Feb. 27 when they host a sectional tournament at Seneca High School.

Here are some other Class 2 wrestlers in the area to keep an eye on as the postseason continues:

Kynndrick Brooks, Nevada

106-pound freshman

It's been quite the freshman campaign for Brooks, who claimed a District 5 title over the weekend with a first-period fall over Pleasant Hill's Troy Gustin in the finals. Brooks, who has 25 wins in 26 matches this season, and heavyweight Skylur Mashek are two top-seeded wrestlers for Nevada heading into the sectional round.

Story continues

Simon Hartline, Monett

106-pound freshman

Hartline is another standout freshman who moved to 30-7 after a runner-up performance at the District 6 tournament. He's placed top-two at five different tournaments this season.

Brayden Thiel, Seneca

120-pound junior

Thiel is seeking his first state medal after qualifying for the state tournament a year ago. He's 24-7 on the season and placed second at the district tourney behind Rogersville's Jacob Foster.

Kendon Pollard, Seneca

126-pound junior

Pollard is looking to improve upon a runner-up state finish last season at the 120-pound weight class. He improved to 25-2 after logging a second-period fall over Buffalo's Conner Pinkley in the district finals.

Andrew Manley, Seneca

132-pound freshman

Manley is 34-8 in his first prep season and comes off an 8-6 victory over Rogersville's Riley Williams in the district finals. He has two tournament titles under his belt overall.

Gabe Hunter, Cassville

138-pound senior

The returning state qualifier is 35-4 in his prep finale and placed second at the district tournament behind Rogersville's Gabe Brandenburg. He's claimed three tournament titles this season.

Clayton Swadley, Seneca

145-pound senior

Swadley is a returning state qualifier who's saved his best prep season for last. He's 31-4 and won a district title with a second-period fall over Cassville's Jake Anthonysz.

Elias Barrientos, Monett

152-pound senior

Barrientos is a state title contender this season after placing at the 145-pound weight class a year ago. He's yet to lose in 15 matches this year, and he comes off a third-period fall over Seneca's Lincoln Renfro in the finals of the district tournament.

Gabriel Commons, Seneca

170-pound junior

Gabriel is a returning state qualifier who's 39-2 and claimed a district championship with a 9-7 decision over Reeds Spring's Evan Wilson. His older brother, Skyler Commons, placed fourth at state at the 285-pound weight class last year as a senior.

Ethan Umfleet, Monett

182-pound junior

Umfleet is one of the favorites to claim gold at the state tournament this year after medaling twice in his first two prep seasons. A 13-4 major decision over Seneca's Dane Napier in the district finals improved his season record to 37-5.

Zane Cotten, Seneca

195-pound senior

Cotten is well on his way to topping his fourth-place finish at last year's state tournament. He's won 28 of 29 matches this season and most recently claimed a district title with a first-period fall over Buffalo's Brock Maverick.

Zach Coenen, Cassville

220-pound senior

Coenen is 22-3 this season after placing fifth at state last year. He edged Seneca's Jakob Tate with a 3-1 decision in the finals of the district tournament.

Harrison Merriman, Monett

285-pound junior

Merriman is one guy you don't want to run into this postseason. The returning state champion is 38-1 and has won five tournaments, including the district tourney, where he claimed a 9-5 finals win over Reeds Spring's Eben Crain.