Jared McCain talks Duke basketball "playing like underdogs" to get to Elite Eight
Duke freshman Jared McCain says the Blue Devils "have been playing like underdogs" to get to the Elite Eight.
Duke freshman Jared McCain says the Blue Devils "have been playing like underdogs" to get to the Elite Eight.
Jamal Shead had to be helped off the court after rolling his right ankle hard in the first half on Friday night in Dallas.
With two rounds down, Yahoo Sports takes a look at 10 players who have played above the competition and how it's helped their draft stock.
This is Duke's second-straight comeback after being down at halftime.
Duke is out after their first game of the tournament.
The Tigers will face the winner of Iowa-Colorado on Monday.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
Griner re-signed with the franchise that drafted her No. 1 overall and committed to supporting her return home from a Russian prison.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
O'Neill's blast moved him past Todd Hundley, Gary Carter and Yogi Berra for most consecutive Opening Day home runs.
It’s rather common to hear women’s basketball players grew up without watching the game they aspired to play at the highest level. But that's changing, and the extra exposure should have a huge impact on the next generation.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
Albert took over Rapinoe's No. 15 jersey number this year.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.