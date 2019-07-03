Jared Lorenzen dies at 38

Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died at the age of 38.

“The family of Jared Lorenzen would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for all of your support and prayers over the past six days,” Lorenzen’s family said in a statement to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today, July 3, 2019. Again, we appreciate all of the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy. We will offer arrangement information in the coming days. Please keep Jared’s family and especially his children in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Lorenzen family confirmed last week that Jared was in intensive care as a result of an infection and kidney and heart issues.

Lorenzen, who was the heaviest quarterback in the NFL and was jokingly referred to as the “Hefty Lefty,” admitted in retirement that he had weighed as much as 500 pounds and that his weight had caused serious health problems.

Growing up in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Lorenzen became one of the best high school football players in the country and committed to play in the high-flying offense of Hal Mumme at the University of Kentucky. He left school as the Wildcats’ all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. His brief NFL career saw him back up Eli Manning for two years with the Giants and then spend a short time with the Colts.