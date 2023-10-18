Jared Leto bungee jumps onto music festival stage in Texas
Jared Leto bungee jumps onto music festival stage in TexasJared Leto
Jared Leto bungee jumps onto music festival stage in TexasJared Leto
Michael Bradley has spent the past decade leading Toronto FC in his second stint playing in Major League Soccer.
Over the past two MLB postseasons, the Philadelphia Phillies are 11-2 at home.
Arizona's hitters could not catch up to Zack Wheeler's fastball, while Philly's sluggers counterpunched at Zac Gallen's.
A dig from his 7-year-old son represented rock-bottom for the longest-tenured Ranger, who has been a key part of the bullpen's playoff rebound.
The Rangers are headed home with a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, while the Phillies are ahead 1-0 in the NLCS.
The famous country music singer revealed the news on Monday in a "CBS Mornings" interview.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
The Ducks dropped just two spots to No. 9 after the loss.
Dillon Danis and Logan Paul will meet on a pay-per-view card Saturday in Manchester, England, which figures to be low on boxing skill but high on trash talk and zany antics.
Kirilloff is heading to the injured list due to an undisclosed injury.
The science was often the reason, but Dumars said the data has turned — that injuries aren’t increased by playing on back-to-backs, but player effectiveness has been affected.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’s attempt to get more money in his program through NIL donations.
Dan Titus examines the power forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Oklahoma jumped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 after beating Texas.
Tyler Reddick jumped into the top eight ahead of the third round of the playoffs with a sixth-place finish.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
Here are six players who are ready to come back after a disastrous 2022-23 and outperform their ADP this season.
Justin Fields and the Bears have finally won a game.