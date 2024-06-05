Jared Lentz hired as new UJ golf coach

Jun. 5—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown has hired Jared Lentz to be the new men's and women's golf coach starting in the 2024-25 season.

Lentz played four years of college golf at Valley City State University. During his senior season, Lentz won both Jamestown Invite events and had an average score of 75.7 for the season.

Most recently, the Valley City native played professional golf in Canada. He played in the 2018 Saskatchewan AM Men's event finishing in a tie for 32nd with a score of 226.

Lentz replaces Dustin Jensen, the interim head coach in the 2024 season. The previous full-time head coach was Zach Hale. Hale served as the head coach from 2020 to 2024.

Last year, the Jimmies men's team had 10 top-five finishes. The Jimmies women's team had six top five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes.

"Dustin Jensen continues to be a staple for this program and I look forward to learning and working with him," Lentz said in a statement on the university's website. "August will be here before we know it, but we also look forward to the opening of the Worner Family Golf Center and all the opportunities that will bring for the student-athletes on and off the course. We are extremely grateful for this, especially in the winter months."