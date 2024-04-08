Jared Keyte has a new role with Rutgers football

Jared Keyte is making a transition this offseason on the coaching, this after filling in last year as the defensive line coach.

Keyte will be the nickels coach this year for Rutgers. Last year, Keyte stepped in when Marquise Watson was unable to coach the unit.

As for Keyte, he will remain in a quality control role but will move to the backend. He came to Rutgers after being the defensive coordinator at Maine in 2022. In his four previous seasons at Maine, Keyte was the special teams coordinator.

This is Keyte’s second season back at Rutgers, where he had originally been on staff in 2015.

Keyte earned praise from head coach Greg Schiano last fall for stepping into a difficult spot.

“Coach Keyte has done a really good job. You know, he’s been a defensive coordinator at the FCS level,” Schiano said on Wednesday following practice. “He’s a very knowledgeable football coach and he was working kind of in a quality control position with the defensive line. And when coach Watson fell ill, he stepped in and has done a very good job. He’s kept it kept it together.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire