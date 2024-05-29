Jared Jones roughed up in Pirates’ sloppy loss to Tigers

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Jared Jones and the Pittsburgh Pirates had a forgettable afternoon in the front-end of a doubleheader on Wednesday in Detroit.

Jones (3-5) had his worst outing as a big-leaguer and the Pirates (25-30) looked lackadaisical in an 8-0 loss to the Tigers (27-27).

Entering play, Jones had not allowed more than three runs in a start to begin his career but the Tigers scored seven times, five of which were earned, against him.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

First Pavilion at Star Lake concert sold out; heavy traffic expected 1 dead, 7 hurt after explosion in downtown Youngstown Diocese of Greensburg opens investigation after parish cemetery employee’s arrest VIDEO: Hill District business owner recognized by City of Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts