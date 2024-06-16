Jared Jones, relievers smacked around in 16-4 loss to Rockies
Jared Jones’ second career start against the Colorado Rockies did not go nearly as well as his first.
The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-hander was roughed up for six runs in 4.2 innings on Saturday night in a 16-4 loss to the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. The Pirates (33-37) have lost three of their last four games.
Jones threw seven shutout innings against the Rockies on May 4 in Pittsburgh, striking out 10 and allowing only one hit in a no-decision.
