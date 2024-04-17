Jared Jones dominates but Pirates fall 3-1 to Mets

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Jared Jones had a dominant outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the New York Mets rallied for the second-straight night and pulled out a 3-1 victory at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Jones dazzled through his five innings of work against the Mets. The rookie allowed just one hit, didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. He threw 59 pitches and a whopping 50 of them went for strikes. The Pirates (11-7) took the 22-year-old out after five frames as they monitor his workload.

With seven more strikeouts against the Mets, Jones became the fourth pitcher since 1893 with seven or more strikeouts through the first four outings of his career. He joined Masahrio Tanaka (2014), Stephen Strasburg (2010) and José DeLeón with the Pirates in 1983.

Click here to read the full recap from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘She’s just gone’: Mom of 18-year-old found murdered in Washington County speaks out Man accused of starving 5-year-old daughter to death Kinder Academy abruptly shuts down 2 Allegheny County locations, leaves families seeking childcare VIDEO: Fayette County DA determined to solve murder of 83-year-old man DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts