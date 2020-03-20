Pitcher Jared Hughes asked for and was granted his release from the Astros organization on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Hughes signed a minor league deal with the club last month.

Hughes, 34, had a forgettable spring before play was suspended. The right-hander yielded four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Last season, with the Reds and Phillies, the veteran posted a 4.04 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 27 walks across 71 1/3 innings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hughes has had some dominant seasons in the not-so-distant past, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get another chance, especially once teams have a better idea about when the season will start back up.

Jared Hughes granted release from Astros originally appeared on NBCSports.com