Jared Hughes granted release from Astros
Pitcher Jared Hughes asked for and was granted his release from the Astros organization on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Hughes signed a minor league deal with the club last month.
Hughes, 34, had a forgettable spring before play was suspended. The right-hander yielded four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Last season, with the Reds and Phillies, the veteran posted a 4.04 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 27 walks across 71 1/3 innings.
Hughes has had some dominant seasons in the not-so-distant past, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get another chance, especially once teams have a better idea about when the season will start back up.
