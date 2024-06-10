Jared Gordon eyes winner of Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett after UFC on ABC 6

Jared Gordon has unfinished business with both Bobby Green and Paddy Pimblett.

Gordon’s former foes Green (32-15-1 MMA, 13-10-1 UFC) and Pimblett (21-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) will square off July 27 at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Gordon (20-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC) lost a controversial decision to Pimblett in December 2022. Four months later, his fight against Green at UFC Fight Night 222 ended in a no contest after an accidental clash of heads led to Gordon being knocked out unconscious.

“The thing is with Bobby, he’s so unpredictable,” Gordon told Middle Easy. “You don’t know what you’re going to get from him, and when he gets going, then he wins. But he’s liable to get hit, and Paddy goes for it. Hands are down, he’s got that swag – Paddy goes for it. If you watch my fight, my hands were up the whole time when I fought Paddy, and I won. But f*cking look what Bobby Green did to me: I’m beating him and then he just lunged in with his head.

“That had to be on purpose because he was frustrated because he was like, he didn’t expect me to do what I was doing. I was winning that fight. So I think Paddy can get it done, too. I think if Bobby gets going, Paddy can’t have an off night. He’s got to get going right away. He can’t let Bobby set a rhythm. Once Bobby sets the rhythm, then he starts getting confident and then he starts doing well. But obviously Paddy is also unpredictable and can land a big shot or take you down and sub you. So I don’t know, man. I want the winner though.”

Gordon meets Nasrat Haqparast at UFC on ABC 6 June 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He recognizes that talks of a rematch between him and Pimblett has lost steam, but he plans on being in Manchester to support his friend Belal Muhammad, who challenges welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the UFC 304 headliner.

“It’s been over a year and his fight against Tony (Ferguson), he destroyed him – but he still didn’t look great,” Gordon said. “And then all of his other opponents, Paddy, like, he destroyed them – so what does that say about where I’m at?

“I’m not trying to pat myself on the back, but I think they want to stay away from that fight, me vs. Paddy, because they saw what I did in the first one. I think it would be awesome to fight Paddy in a co-main or a main event in London or something, or in Vegas again.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie