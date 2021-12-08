Jared Goff, several others miss practice with illness going around Lions

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday, but he wasn’t in the facility to take part in practice later in the day.

Goff was out with an illness that head coach Dan Campbell said is “kind of spreading through” the team right now. Goff did meet with the media via a videoconference and said that he thought he would have been fine to practice, but that the decision to stay home was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

“During the game you don’t feel it much at all,” Goff said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But really it kind of hit me after the game. That adrenaline kind of wears off and whatever this little flu bug that’s going around kind of snuck up on me there.”

Offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and defensive linemen Penisini, Michael Brockers and Nick Williams were also out sick on Wednesday. Campbell said he thinks the team is on the “downward slope” of the issues, so there should be a few more players on the practice field later this week.

