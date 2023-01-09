Jared Goff's top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff from the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff from the 2022 NFL season.
With the 2022 NFL playoffs right around the corner, lets take a look at the teams that have secured a spot in the postseason.
7 takeaways from 49ers-Cardinals, but really 6 takeaways that should for the most part have some impact on the playoffs:
Longtime NFL assistant Dean Pees has announced his retirement. This is actually Pees’ third retirement, but this time it comes after Pees spent two seasons as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator under head coach Arthur Smith. Pees had previously worked with Smith on the Titans’ staff from 2018-2019. “You appreciate all the work and the sacrifice,” [more]
Packers appear to be on the decline after three decades of running the NFC North, especially if Aaron Rodgers retires. What's the mean for the Lions
Arkansas State Police troopers shot and killed a man after a pursuit early Sunday.
The end of the regular season means that it is time to kick off head coaching searches around the league and the Broncos are off and running. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn interviewed with the Broncos last year before Denver [more]
The Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning and it hasn’t taken long for a list of candidates to come together. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that former Lions head coach and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to interview for the position. Schwartz was a senior defensive assistant with the Titans [more]
Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith can't wait for next week's start of the NFL playoffs
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
The Bears should be fielding calls for the No. 1 pick. Here are some QB-needy teams who could be calling GM Ryan Poles about trading up.