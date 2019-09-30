Jared Goff's Struggles

Jared Goff threw for the eighth most yards in NFL history on Sunday. He was bad. For the third time in four 2019 starts, Goff failed to produce more touchdowns than turnovers. What was once an every-other-game meme — “Road Goff” — is threatening to become the permanent state of affairs.

The Rams’ instant classic win over the Chiefs last Week 11 was the most vivid illustration of how far Goff had come under Sean McVay. After the 54-51 dust settled, Goff owned a 55:13 TD:INT, 64.0 completion percentage and 8.42 YPA in 27 games under his new coach. Then the Rams went on bye. When they returned, it was to a 30-16 win over the Lions. Nothing harmless, right? Beneath the surface of that win, Bill Belichick disciple Matt Patricia provided a new blueprint on how to slow the former No. 1 overall pick.

Since, Goff has been slowly transforming back into another meme Goff — Fisher Goff. In his 12 starts since that memorable Monday night, Goff has seen his numbers crater to: 13:14 TD:INT ratio, 60.1 completion percentage and 6.76 yards per attempt. That includes a “playoff run” that featured one score in three games. None of that is to mention Goff’s ongoing fumbling issues.

There are many factors at play. Goff’s skid coincides with Todd Gurley’s health problems and subsequent workload reduction. The Rams have played a tough schedule. The offensive line has regressed. The Browns, Saints, Panthers and even Bucs have had 2019 success scrambling opposing quarterbacks. More glaring than anything, however, has been Goff’s struggles in the face of the rush. No quarterback likes pressure, but Goff has been paralyzed by it this season, posting a 62.1 QB rating under the gun. That’s actually better than his 2019 mark, but the difference is, he’s now being pressured 43.2 percent of the time compared to 32.0.

Where is this all headed? For Week 5, Goff has a short-week road trip to Seattle. The Seahawks have not been daunting against the pass, though they do have 10 sacks through four games. After Seattle, Goff has 10 days to rest up for a date with the 49ers’ upstart pass defense. As Sunday showed, a diminished Goff can still make other players’ fantasy days. As Weeks 1-3 showed, it will be in more uneven and unpredictable fashion. 2018 metronome Robert Woods has had just one good game, for instance. One of the NFL’s most hotly debated players since his 2016 arrival, Goff is once again tasked with stopping a negative narrative from becoming a negative reality.

Five Week 4 Storylines

Baker Mayfield finally welcomes himself to the 2019 season. Someone who prevented a negative narrative from gaining more steam on Sunday? Mayfield, who punched out of his Week 3 coffin to the tune of 342 yards. Becoming the latest quarterback to pick apart the Ravens’ increasingly-shaky secondary, Mayfield revived Jarvis Landry for 8/167 and leaned on backup tight end Ricky Seals-Jones for 3/82/1. It was players like RSJ who created so much excitement during Mayfield’s 2018. Mayfield didn’t care who you were. If you were open, he got you the ball. There’s still a long way to go. Mayfield’s TD:INT total (4:6) remains in deficit. Week 5 opponent San Francisco has been stymying the pass, allowing just 208 yards per game and 6.5 yards per attempt. They have nine sacks in three games. A good day on the road — on Monday Night Football — would have Mayfield crawling out of the red and into the black.

Leonard Fournette finally has a positive afternoon. A Week 3 punchline, Fournette responded with the best game of his career. A Broncos run defense that had been bending was broken by Fournette, surrendering 29/225 on the ground and 2/20 through the air. Even if you remove Fournette’s field-switching, 81-yard from the third quarter, he would have finished his day averaging 5.1 yards per carry after entering the contest with a 4.2 mark. Playing more snaps than any running back not named Christian McCaffrey, Fournette is averaging 22 touches, with that number increasing each week. Although unlikely, another increase will be possible for the Jags’ Week 5 gamemanageathon with the Jaguars.

DeAndre Hopkins’ slump reaches three games. Hopkins is averaging 5/49 since his 8/111 Week 1. What gives? For starters, the work. Hopkins has just 23 looks since the opener. This is someone who averaged 10 targets in 2018. Uneven Deshaun Watson performances against strong defenses have played a part. There’s also the matter of Hopkins’ increased target competition, with Kenny Stills capable of more out of the No. 3 receiver spot than Keke Coutee or “Vyncint Smith.” So what’s the outlook? Improved. For Week 5 there’s a Falcons Defense that just revived Marcus Mariota and A.J. Brown followed by the Chiefs. You need more from your first-round pick. You are about to get it.

Josh Allen struggles mightily vs. Patriots, gets concussed. If the Bills erased Tom Brady, the Patriots sent Allen back to the stone age. That unfortunately became quite literal when Jonathan Jones concussed Allen with a dubious hit. Before departing, Allen tossed three interceptions, unofficially fumbled twice and appeared to have little familiarity with the fundamentals of playing quarterback. It was always going to be tough against the Patriots’ elite defense. It didn’t need to be “constant needless backpedaling and back-foot interception throwing” difficult. It’s debatable if Allen had even take a step forward in Weeks 1-3, but he certainly took two back against New England. If Allen can get cleared for Week 5, it will be for another gut check opponent in the Titans’ feisty pass D.

Mitchell Trubisky injures non-throwing shoulder vs. Vikings. Trubisky made it only six plays before departing the Bears’ eventual win. “Eventual win” is the sticking point, as backup Chase Daniel was certainly no less effective than his 25-year-old teammate would have been in what, unsurprisingly, ended up as a defensive contest of wills. No stranger to taking big hits, Trubisky was felled by an awkward one, with his arm bizarrely twisting as he tried to avoid a strip sack. Even if it’s to the non-throwing arm, “shoulder” and “quarterback” almost always means a multi-week absence is on the way. Coming off an efficient 7/77 effort with Daniel at the controls, Allen Robinson will remain an upside WR2 for Week 5’s neutral site showdown with the Raiders.

Five More Week 4 Storylines

Jameis Winston roasts Rams for one of the best starts of his career. As Jared Goff’s struggles deepened, Winston remained on the upward trajectory he’s been on since the second half of the Bucs’ Week 2 win over the Panthers. Winston’s three-score effort was his second straight, while his 385 yards were the third most of his career. This being Winston, he mixed in a bone-headed pick six to Marcus Peters just minutes after burning him for a 67-yard touchdown strike to Mike Evans. Winston still managed to be the less mistake-prone quarterback than Goff, who gave the game away with a fumble six. Winston’s nightmare Week 1 is in the rear-view mirror. He does indeed appear poised to play his best football under new coach Bruce Arians, as well as support a pair of top-18 receivers in Evans and Chris Godwin. Just be on high alert for potential trouble spots. “@NO” is one for Week 5.

Chris Carson stabilizes depth chart standing. With Rashaad Penny once again scratched, all Carson had to do was hold off C.J. Prosise. That was easier said than done than in Week 3. It was accomplished against the Cardinals, with Carson reaching both 20 carries and 100 yards rushing for the first time in 2019. He also added a new season high in receiving with 41. Carson ran 20 routes to Prosise’s 10 after Prosise won the Week 3 battle 34-13. Coach Pete Carroll pledged “absolute support” to his bell-cow back and Carson rewarded it. Fresh off surrendering 70 yards to Ronald Jones, the Rams are on tap for Week 5.

Ronald Jones continues to emerge in Bucs’ backfield. Which brings us to RoJo. Jones was hardly sterling as he reached 70 yards rushing for the third time in four games, but he easily out-gained Peyton Barber while averaging 1.6 more yards per carry. Jones is beginning to look more like his college self as Barber continues to resemble his pro self. It is Jones who has the juice in the Bucs’ backfield. Barber won’t completely go away, of course, while Dare Ogunbowale remains stubbornly involved. An RB2 Jones is not. He is firmly affixed to the FLEX radar. The Saints, who are waging war in the trenches since losing Drew Brees, are not an overly appealing Week 5 matchup.

Wayne Gallman does his plug-and-play duty. Regardless of how much FAAB you spent on Saquon Barkley’s backup, it undoubtedly felt like too much. Sunday, it was worth every penny, as Gallman piled up 118 yards and two touchdowns on 24 touches. That’s always the waiver wire dream but rarely how it works out. Gallman could have a hard time keeping it rolling with forbidding Weeks 5 and 6 matchups with the Vikings and Patriots, respectively. There’s also the matter of super-human healer Barkley (high-ankle sprain) already shedding his walking boot. This is the definition of easier said than done, but selling high on Gallman is certainly not the worst idea. A WR3 would be a nice price.

Kerryon Johnson continues to come alive for Lions. Coming off the first 20-carry game of his career, Johnson eased to 26/125 against the Chiefs while adding 3/32 as a receiver. That’s fantasy superstar usage and production, though it was expected against a Kansas City defense that hemorrhages production on the ground. It was also accompanied by a back-breaking 100-yard fumble six, though Bill Belichick disciple Matt Patricia did not mothball his lead runner after a borderline call. Johnson now heads on bye for a week before returning for a matchup with the Packers’ soft run defense. What we’ve seen the past two games is an every-week RB1.

Questions

1. Did Chase Daniel just “I’m the captain now” Kirk Cousins?

2. Josh Allen why did you do (insert five things) my dude?

3. Why are the Falcons like this?

Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Andy Dalton (vs. AZ), Sam Darnold (@PHI), Jacoby Brissett (@KC), Kirk Cousins (@NYG), Chase Daniel (vs. OAK in London)

RB: Ronald Jones, Raheem Mostert, Gus Edwards, Jeff Wilson, T.J. Yeldon

WR: Golden Tate, DeVante Parker, Cole Beasley, A.J. Brown, Preston Williams, Antonio Callaway

TE: Dawson Knox, Noah Fant, Chris Herndon, Ricky Seals-Jones, Jack Doyle, Gerald Everett, James O'Shaughnessy

DEF: Titans (vs. BUF), Panthers (vs. JAX), Chiefs (vs. IND), Bucs (@NO)

Stats of the Week

Darren Waller is on pace for 132 catches and 1,280 yards. Neither of those numbers are overly realistic, but 100/1,000 is firmly in play for the Raiders’ No. 1 passing game option.

Darrel Williams out-touched LeSean McCoy 8-4 in the second half on Sunday. Unlike Week 3, McCoy was healthy this time. It’s difficult to know where this is going, but Williams needs to be 100 percent owned in fantasy leagues.

Four. That’s how many more pass routes Josh Jacobs raun (13) than Week 3. Believe it when you see it.

Eight. Will Dissly’s new career high for targets against the Cardinals. This is happening.

The Vikings, who handed out the first fully guaranteed contract in NFL history to Kirk Cousins, are 31st in passing.

Awards Section

Week 4 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Jameis Winston, RB Nick Chubb, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Chris Godwin, WR Davante Adams, WR Robert Woods, TE Austin Hooper

Tweet of the Week, from Vikings fan Drew Magary: The fact that Laquon Treadwell magically reappeared at the end of that stupid game let me know I’ve wasted my existence.

Cursed Tweet of the Week, by Kevin Clark: Daniel Jones is going to mirror Eli Manning by winning a bunch of weird games, playing entire series in which he looks like he’s never seen a football before, and beating Patrick Mahomes in two Super Bowls.