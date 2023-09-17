Jared Goff's streak of consecutive passes without an interception ends at 383

Jared Goff's run at the NFL record for consecutive passes without an interception has come to an end.

Goff threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter today in Detroit, his first interception after throwing 383 passes in a row without getting picked.

The pick-six may have doomed the Lions against the Seahawks, and it also meant Goff won't break the NFL record, which Aaron Rodgers owns with 402 consecutive passes without an interception in 2018. Tom Brady was next, with 399 straight passes without a pick, and now Goff is third in NFL history at 383.

Goff has played well for the Lions late last season and early this season, but today's pick-six was a bad one.