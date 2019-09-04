How Jared Goff's contract extension impacts Bears and Mitch Trubisky

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff just got paid.

According to multiple reports, Goff and the Rams agreed to a four-year contract extension that will pay the former No. 1 overall pick a total of $134 million. His deal includes $110 million in guarantees.

Compensation update: Rams are giving QB Jared Goff a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed, per source. It ties him to LA through 2024 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2019

Goff, who's entering his fourth season in the league, had a breakout year in 2018 when he threw for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2017, Goff started 15 games and ended the season with 3,804 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His big jump in production, combined with leading the Rams to the Super Bowl, confirmed his status as a franchise quarterback. And he just cashed-in like one.

For Bears fans, Goff's new deal should naturally turn their attention to Mitch Trubisky, whose contract will need to be addressed by GM Ryan Pace sooner than later. If he has the kind of breakout season in 2019 that many are expecting, we could be staring at a 2020 season as a contract year for the former No. 2 pick overall.

Trubisky's deal essentially runs through 2021 with the fifth-year option that comes along with his status as a first-round pick, but don't expect Chicago to wait that long to extend him, assuming of course he takes the same kind of leap Goff made last year. And that leap won't necessarily be defined by his box score; Trubisky just has to prove the Bears can win games because of him. Sure, stats are nice. But they don't always translate into wins.

Teams with starting quarterbacks on rookie deals have the benefit of spending big money at other positions in an effort to maximize their Super Bowl chances because of the discount under center. The Seahawks and Rams are both recent examples of this. You can throw the Bears into that conversation, too; Pace hasn't been shy about opening the team's checkbook for players like Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson and Kyle Fuller.

But that spending window will soon close, which puts more pressure on the Bears to win now. And if they do, it will be largely because of Trubisky.

How Jared Goff's contract extension impacts Bears and Mitch Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago