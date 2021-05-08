Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is working on the team’s playbook with input from new quarterback Jared Goff.

“It’s coming together,” Goff said Thursday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think the to describe it, is the way he described it to us, is multiple with spread principles, and I think it’s going to have a little bit of what they did with [Justin] Herbert and the Chargers and a little bit of what he did in Buffalo. it’s a nice little mixture of it so far, and it’s been good.”

The Bills led the league in rushing in 2016 with Lynn as their offensive coordinator.

In 2018, when the Rams won the NFC, they ranked third in rushing yards with Goff as their quarterback and Todd Gurley as their running back.

So a strong running game appears important to both Lynn and Goff.

The Lions cut Kerryon Johnson on Thursday, but they have seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson joining incumbent starter D'Andre Swift and free agent signing Jamaal Williams in the running backs ro.

“I’ve been trying to give him what I’ve learned and what I know in my five or six years, going into my sixth year now in the league, and he’s been very receptive,” Goff said. “It’s been awesome working with him so far and him wanting to listen and wanting to hear from me and at the same time, being open to that dialogue. It’s really nice, and it’s been cool.”

Jared Goff working with Anthony Lynn on Lions’ playbook originally appeared on Pro Football Talk