Jared Goff: I wish Aaron Rodgers was still in Green Bay so we could beat him twice a year

The Lions beat the Packers twice last season, and that gave Jared Goff some bragging rights over Aaron Rodgers.

Goff said at the Lions’ draft party on Thursday night that he wishes the Packers hadn’t traded Rodgers to the Jets because he relished beating Rodgers twice last season and would like to do it again this season.

“I wish him the best in New York and I’m sure he’ll do a great job there. But I kind of wish he was still here so we could beat him twice a year,” Goff said.

Now Goff will see if he can beat Jordan Love twice a year.

